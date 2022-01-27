UH men’s basketball improves to 5-0 in Big West after cruising past CSUN

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team maintained its unblemished start in Big West Conference play, improving to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in conference games with a 72-65 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors stand alone with Cal State Fullerton atop the Big West standings after Thursday’s games.

On Thursday, the ‘Bows got secured the victory through steady ball movement and rebounding. UH had 14 assists compared to CSUN’s five and also pulled in 41 rebounds in contrast to the Matadors’ 14.

Four players scored in double figures for the Rainbow Warriors, led by Bernardo Da Silva’s 18 points. The sophomore finished one rebound shy of a double-double on 8-for-11 shooting.

Atin Wright had a team-high 18 points for CSUN (5-14, 1-6).

Hawaii continues its homestand with a showdown against defending conference champion UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.