UH men’s basketball goes cold in rout at UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team went cold and slipped in the Big West Conference standings in a 77-52 rout at the hands of UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii falls to 13-9 overall and 7-4 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine improves to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in conference, winning their seventh straight game.

If UC Riverside were to beat Cal Poly later on Saturday afternoon, the ‘Bows would exit the weekend at fifth place in the conference standings after pacing the Big West with a 6-0 start in January.

On Saturday, UH went 16-for-49 from the field, including 3-for-20 on 3-pointers. Mate Colina was the only player in score in double figures for the ‘Bows with 12 points.

Collin Welp had a double-double 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Hawaii returns home for a pair of home games, starting with Cal Poly on Thursday at 7 p.m.