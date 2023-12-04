The 2023-2024 University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has relied heavily on its experience, trotting out a starting lineup of five seniors for all seven of its games thus far. Even the team’s sixth man, Juan Munoz, is on his last year of college eligibility.

In freshman guard Tom Beattie, the Rainbow Warriors have a promising young piece for both the present and future.

The 6-foot-4 New Zealand native, who can play both guard positions, has impressed early on with his physicality, particularly as a penetrator. Beattie currently is averaging 17.4 minutes and 4 points per game.

“I don’t really feel like a freshman. These guys kind of treat me as like their equal, not like as a young dude, and they expect me to perform,” Beattie said. “I’m trying to meet the expectations and just provide what I can to this established group.”

Beattie attributes his early success to the guidance of senior point guard JoVon McClanahan, one of three captains on the team.

“But I just always had that confidence. Just the team and the coaches kind of provided me that from the get go. They kind of said just play my game, play how I play, just to make the biggest impact on the team and hopefully get some wins. There’s great leadership throughout the whole roster, the whole starting five, but especially JoVon (McClanahan) from day one, as soon as I stepped on the island, JoVon has just been there for me, grooming me, taking me out to get food and just provided me with the outlook on how to perform at the college level because he’s been obviously been doing it for four.”