UH men’s basketball falls short in overtime to UC Santa Barbara

Despite a furious rally that forced overtime, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell short against UC Santa Barbara 81-74 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-7, 5-7 Big West) trailed 46-31 with 15:20 remaining in the second half but knotted the score at 62 by the end of regulation to force overtime.

But UCSB (14-3, 8-2) willed their way to victory for their 10th straight win, outscoring the ‘Bows 19-12 in the extra period. Four Gauchos scored in double digits, led by JaQuori McLaughlin’s team-high 19 points.

Casdon Jardine had a game-high 25 points for UH.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a pair of road games at CSUN on Friday and Saturday. Tipoff for both games is set for 2 p.m. HST.