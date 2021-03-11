UH men’s basketball falls in first round of Big West tournament to UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team had its 2020-2021 season end with a 62-52 loss to UC Riverside in the first round of the Big West Tournament on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Warriors went cold in the first half, shooting 10-for-27 from the field and just 2-of-11 from 3-point land and trailed 26-24 at the break. The ‘Bows didn’t do much better in the second half, hitting nine of their 25 field goal attempts.

But UH kept it close, as a Junior Madut 3-pointer with 6:49 remaining tied the game at 49. However, the season ends at 11-10 for the ‘Bows after they were outscored 13-3 down the stretch by the Highlanders (14-7), who advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Madut led UH with 12 points, while Mate Colina was the only other ‘Bow in double figures with 10 points. Dominick Pickett had a game-high 14 points and six steals for UCR.

After going .500 in Big West Conference play for the fourth time in five seasons, Hawaii lost its fourth consecutive Big West quarterfinal game on Thursday. The Rainbow Warriors have not won a conference tournament game since 2016.