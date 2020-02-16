UH men’s basketball falls 70-63 to UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 70-63 against UC Irvine on Saturday night, extending its losing streak to four games.

In front of a spirited ‘whiteout’ crowd of 5,949 at the Stan Sheriff Center, the ‘Bows (14-10, 5-5 Big West) trailed 27-26 at halftime, despite not hitting a single 3-pointer in the first half.

The game was also nationally televised on ESPN2, and it was a game of runs as the Anteaters (17-10, 9-2) used a 9-0 run to start the second half to extend its lead to 36-26 with less than 18 minutes remaining.

Although the Rainbow Warriors got as close as 46-45 with 9:46 left, a late 12-2 run gave the Anteaters a 63-50 advantage with 3:18 left. A late 10-0 run for UH cut the deficit to 63-60 with 36 seconds left, but the UCI sealed the game down the stretch with free throws.

Eyassu Worku had a game-high 19 points to lead the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard added 18. Drew Buggs had 17 points and a game-high seven assists for UH.

The loss for UH put a damper on the jersey retirement of Bob Nash, whose No. 33 was lifted into the rafters during a ceremony at halftime.

Next up for UH is a road game at UC Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. HST. It will also be televised on ESPNU