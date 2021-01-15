UH men’s basketball edged by Cal State Bakersfield in Big West home opener

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team suffered a narrow 60-55 defeat to Cal State Bakersfield at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

In their first home game against an NCAA Division I opponent this season, the Rainbow Warriors (3-2, 1-2 Big West) made just five of their 25 3-point attempts while committing 16 turnovers compared to seven assists.

The ‘Bows struggled offensively in the first half and did not make a 3-pointer, trailing 28-23 at the break. The game was tied at 50 with 5:55 remaining, but the Roadrunners (8-4, 4-1) pulled away to seal the victory.

Junior Madut led UH with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, which were both team highs. Shawn Stith led CSUB with a game-high 13 points.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners will meet again and conclude their series in Manoa on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff.