UH men’s basketball completes sweep with rout over Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team completed its sweep over Cal Poly with a 81-64 rout over the Mustangs at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-5, 5-5 Big West) had their hot shooting from Friday night carry over, hitting 55.2 percent of their field goal attempts, including 9 of their 18 3-point attempts for a 50 percent clip.

James Jean-Marie was the leading scorer for the ‘Bows with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds. Sophomore guard Justin Webster scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3. Combined with Friday’s performance, he went 13-for-15 from the field and 8-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Alimamy Koroma had a team-high 18 points for Cal Poly (3-12, 1-9).

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The ‘Bows will remain home to face current Big West leader UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 8-2), who are on an eight-game winning streak. Both games, which take place on Friday and Saturday, will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.