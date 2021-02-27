UH men’s basketball completes sweep with nail-biter over Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team edged Long Beach State 79-76 in its home finale, completing the series sweep against its conference rival to pull back to .500 in Big West Conference play.

In a game that was eerily similar to Friday night’s contest, LBSU missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help UH get the win.

Long Beach State (5-9, 4-6 Big West Conference) used a 12-0 run to jump ahead 38-27 with 1:50 to go in the first half and held a 38-31 lead at the break.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-8, 8-8 Big West Conference) raced to a 42-20 run to start the second half to lead 75-60 with 6:29 remaining, but Long Beach State stormed back to cut the deficit to 77-76 with 1:46 remaining, but a pair of Jovon McClanahan free throws with 1:30 left proved to be the last points scored for either team.

James Jean-Marie had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes played for UH, while Michael Carter had a team-high 20 points for the Beach.

The ‘Bows will close their regular season with a pair of road games at UC Davis next Friday and Saturday. Tipoff for both games is set for 2 p.m. HST.