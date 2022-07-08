University of Hawaii men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot has signed a three-year extension to remain at the helm of the program.

Ganot is now under contract through the 2025-2026 season.

Ganot’s extension comes after it was announced that UH women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman received an extension on Thursday.

Ganot, who has been UH’s coach since the 2015-2016 season, has a 114-77 mark in his seven seasons in charge.

The 2022-2023 season is expected to begin in November.