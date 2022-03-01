The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (15-9, 9-4 Big West) plays its final two regular-season games on the road, beginning with a match-up at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, March 3. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the Thunderdome.

UH currently sits in third place in the Big West standings. The Rainbow Warriors are jockeying for the best possible position in next week’s Big West Tournament as well as an outside chance at the regular-season title. UH has won four of its last five games and face a Gaucho squad who has been just as hot with three straight wins and wins in six of its last seven contests.



The game will be a re-match of the Jan. 29 contest in Honolulu in which the ‘Bows rallied from 19 down to defeat UCSB, 65-62. The Gauchos face CSUN on Tuesday night, before playing UH on Thursday. UH plays it final regular-season games on the road with meetings at UC Santa Barbara and CSUN.

The ‘Bows are currently in third place in an incredibly tight Big West race.

Trailing first-place Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State by just one game, UH still has an outside shot at claiming the league title.

UH is coming off home wins over Cal Poly and CSU Bakersfield in which the ‘Bows used a pair of late surges to pull out the victories.

UCSB also had tight games this past weekend with overtime road wins at UC Davis and UC Riverside.

UH won the first meeting between the teams, 65-62, in Honolulu on January 29.

The ‘Bows went down 19-2 and 23-4 to start that game, but rallied to beat the Gauchos.

UCSB leads the Big West and ranks fourth in the NCAA in field goal percentage (.492).

Following this weekend, UH heads to the Big West Tournament, March 10-12, at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.