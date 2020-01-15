UH men’s basketball begins Big West home slate

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team begins its Big West home schedule with a pair home games this week versus Cal Poly on Thursday, Jan. 16 and UC Santa Barbara and Saturday, Jan. 18. Both games will be part of the doubleheader with the Rainbow Wahine with the men’s tipoff set for 8:00 p.m.
Game 17
Who: Hawai’i (10-6, 1-1 Big West) vs. Cal Poly (4-12, 1-1 Big West)
When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019
Time: 8:00 p.m. HT
Where: Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI
Television: Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.
Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).
Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com
Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online. Thursday is Military Appreciation Night. Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced tickets in select areas through GovX. Qualifying military members may log in or sign up on www.govx.com for exclusive ticket discounts. Tickets are in special sections and supplies are limited. Other restrictions may apply. Saturday is “HometownHeroes Day” and all First Responder (EMT’s, Firefighters, and Police) will receive 50% off select adult tickets (maximum of eight). A valid identification card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office. Supplies are limited and other restrictions may apply.
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (79-49). John Smith (4-12) is in his first season at Cal Poly.
Series Information: Tied, 8-8.
Game Story Lines
- UH plays the first of four straight Big West home games when it hosts Cal Poly.
- UH is 6-1 all-time in its first Big West home game of the season.
- UH is coming off a conference-opening road split at Cal State Fullerton (W, 75-69) and UC Irvine (L, 60-74).
- Senior guard Eddie Stansberry averaged 18.0 ppg on the trip and is tied for the Big West lead with nine games with 20 or more points.
- UH has won seven of its last nine meetings with Cal Poly and are undefeated in its last four home contests against the Mustangs.
- UH is 20-12 under Eran Ganot in Big West regular-season home games. UH is 9-3 at home so far this year while Cal Poly is still seeking its first road victory (0-7).
- UH is 9-1 when leading at half this year.
- Following its game vs Cal Poly, UH will host UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Jan. 18.