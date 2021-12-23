UH men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers next week canceled due to COVID issues with UC Riverside program

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman (4) shoots over the Vanderbilt defense in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawai’i men’s and women’s basketball Big West Conference openers against UC Riverside scheduled for December 30th & January 1st have been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the Highlanders’ program.

UC Riverside made the announcement on Thursday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to start the conference season on the road with a visit to UCR and UC Davis, but as of now, they will begin conference play on New Year’s Day against the Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors will tip off with UC Davis on Dec. 30th at SimpliFi Arena to begin their conference slate.