UH-Manoa signs athletic apparel deal with Adidas

The University of Hawaii football team will begin wearing Adidas uniforms for the 2021 season.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has signed an athletic apparel deal with Adidas.

In the 2021-2022 athletic season, Adidas will outfit the UH football team, as well as both basketball and volleyball teams. All other sports will continue to use current inventory.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Beginning in the 2022-2023 season, UH’s pact with Adidas will be department-wide.

The first glimpse of Hawaii’s new look was made available at 2021 Mountain West Conference football media days in Las Vegas.

Hawaii football’s 2021 white road jersey look. The No. 15 sample jersey pays homage to the late Colt Brennan.

The Hawaii football team was outfitted by Nike in the 2007 season before signing with Under Armour in 2008. In 2016, UH-Manoa announced the school’s first-ever department-wide deal with an outfitter, announcing a partnership with Under Armour.

Under Armour has had its share of financial issues, asking out of its deal with UCLA in 2020, as well as backing out of its agreement to be the official uniform and apparel supplier of Major League Baseball in 2018.