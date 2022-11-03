The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team bested the University of Hawaii-Hilo 87-71 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors made 13 3-pointers at a 46.4 percent clip in an efficient performance from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Noel Coleman had a game-high 24 points for Hawaii, including a staggering 6-for-8 day from 3.

For UH-Hilo, Carlos Ramsey Jr. had a team-high 21 points.

Hawaii will begin regular season play on Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.