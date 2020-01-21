UH linebackers coach Mark Banker follows Rolovich to Washington State

Another member of the University of Hawaii coaching staff has followed Nick Rolovich to Washington State.

Linebackers coach Mark Banker is expected to coach safeties for the Cougars according to a source close to the situation.

Banker, is believed to be a candidate for the vacant head coaching job at UH, and by all accounts does not necessarily take him out of contention. Fellow former UH staffers that are currently in Pullman, pass-game coordinator Craig Stutzmann and Brian Smith are also linked to the position.

Banker is the sixth coach and eighth staff member to follow the former UH head coach Rolovich to Washington State.

Stutzmann, Smith, and special teams coach Michael Ghobrial were all in attendance of Rolo’s press conference last week Thursday. Offensive line coach Mark Weber was reported to have left Honolulu for Pullman over the weekend, along with defensive line coach Ricky Logo. Chief of staff Jason Cverko and strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw have also relocated to WSU.

The official closing to the application period for the UH head coaching job was explained to be at the end of Tuesday.

Athletics Director David Matlin told KHON2 last week that a new head coach was expected to be named by Friday.

Outside of Stutzmann, Smith, and Banker – other names that have been rumored to be linked to the opening which has stayed very tight lipped over the last week has been former UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator/former UH linebacker Jeff Ulbrich, BYU associate head coach Ed Lamb, former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham, Stanford defensive backs coach Duane Akina, former UH/current XFL head coach June Jones, Azusa Pacific head coach Victor Santa Cruz, and Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

NEWS: Virginia OC Robert Anae announces his withdrawal from the Hawaii head-coaching search. The Hawaii native was considered a strong candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/hYcWLx2qwm — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 21, 2020

Anae, is the only potential candidate that has publicly confirmed having applied for the job, as he removed himself from consideration on Tuesday morning in a social media post via The Athletic.