Former University of Hawaii linebacker Jeff Ulbrich, is gearing up for his third season as the Defensive Coordinator for the New York Jets.

The team will kick off the NFL pre-season this Thursday against the Cleveland Browns in the annual Hall of Fame game.

The Jets’ defense, led by star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, is set to shine in the upcoming season. Ulbrich, who spent ten seasons with the 49ers, sees something special in the 2023 squad.

“The dedication this group collectively has to the game is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Ulbrich said. “I’m not talking about talent; I’m referring to the mindset, the attitude, the energy that they bring every single day to improve.”

Former UH standout linebacker Jeff Ulbrich enters third season as #Jets Defensive Coordinator and has high praise for his unit ahead of preseason debut on Thursday https://t.co/EeNcGNMztT #NFLHawaii #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 #BowsInThePros pic.twitter.com/rS8yETNFU2 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 3, 2023

Ulbrich, was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors in 1998 & 1999. He earned All-WAC first-team selection and team co-captain as a senior helping lead UH to a conference title, recording a then school record 169 tackles (42 solo) his senior year.

Adding another touch of the Aloha State to the Jets’ defense is Kahuku’s own Bradlee Anae, though he is currently on injured reserve.

Kickoff to the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio between the Jets and Browns is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. Hawaii time, and will be televised on NBC.