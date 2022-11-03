The University of Hawai’i athletics department has implemented adjustments to help alleviate long lines at recent SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center events. These remedies will start with the final four women’s volleyball’s home matches and continue through the men’s /women’s basketball and the men’s volleyball seasons going forward.



Informational handouts describing how to make entry to the arena as smooth as possible will be given to paying parking customers at the parking kiosks upon entry and arena entrance doors will increase scanning stations from four to six.

Fans are asked to have their digital or paper tickets ready to be scanned when arriving at Gate A. In addition, if you have not done so already, we recommend you download your mobile tickets to your phone’s digital wallet prior to arriving on campus to avoid any delays at the entry gate. We want to help everyone get through the gate as efficiently as possible. Here are a few ways you can help us:

Download your mobile tickets before arriving on campus by clicking on the link you received from noreply@paciolan.com or by logging into your account at HawaiiAthletics.com/MyTicketAccount

If you are attending with guests, please consider transferring each person their ticket in advance with our free online ticket transfer option.

Make sure you have a full battery charge on your mobile device before heading into the venue. Please have your screen brightness turned up and free from any screen obstructions (i.e. cracked or tinted screen protectors) for optimal scanning.

If you have any issues with your digital tickets please stop by the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Ticket Office prior to heading to the entry gate.

For a video tutorial on how to use UH’s digital tickets, CLICK HERE.

All of the University of Hawai’i athletic facilities have implemented a CLEAR BAG ONLY policy (See Below) and no reusable bottles (i.e. Hydro Flask, Takeya, Yeti, Thermos, etc) are allowed in UH’s venues.

Mahalo to all our fans and we hope this information helps to make everyone’s experience at a UH athletic event more enjoyable! Go ‘Bows!