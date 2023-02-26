Hawaii-Hilo star women’s basketball player Mandi Kawaha enjoyed quite the career for her hometown team.

The Hilo High graduate ended her time with the Vulcans as the all-time leading scorer in UH-Hilo history with 1,485 points, as well as the school’s all-time assists leader with 438.

Although Kawaha’s college career is over, a professional career awaits. During her time at UH-Hilo, she hopes she’s inspired the keiki who will come after her.

“It means a whole lot to me. Being from Hilo especially, it just shows that I can do it. Coming from such a small town, like how Pahoa won the state championship. Coming from a small town, it also means a lot because being 5-foot-2 and one of the smallest on the court, it just shows how much work and effort that I put into this game,” Kawaha told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It also means a lot because I feel that I was able to show the younger generation they can do things, they can do big things like me if they just put their mind and effort into it.

“I didn’t think that it would take me all of these places, especially outside of Hawaii, is just crazy to see how far basketball has taken me and all the different opportunities that I got out of it. I also love that I was able to create new bonds and friendships with a lot of people. A lot of my teammates past and present. That’s just crazy to see that such a connection can last so long just because of the sport.”