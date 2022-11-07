For the first time in program history, the University of Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team has been selected as the top seed in the west region for the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Vulcans, who finished the regular season as Pacific West Conference champions at 13-0-3 will receive a first round bye and face the winner of Friday’s match between Cal State Los Angeles and CIU.

UH Hilo’s second round match will be held at 1:00 pm at the Vulcan Soccer Field.

For more information on the NCAA Tournament and the matches that UH Hilo will host, visit the Vulcans website by clicking here.