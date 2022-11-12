The University of Hawaii-Hilo women’s soccer team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a 2-1 overtime loss to Concordia Irvine.

The Vulcans suffered their first loss of the year and end their 2022 campaign at 13-1-3.

CUI advances to the NCAA West Regional championship match on Thursday against Western Washington.

On Saturday, Jadenn Carrillo and Riley Walkington scored for CUI, with Walkington’s goal coming in the 96th minute in overtime.

Daelenn Tokunaga scored UH-Hilo’s lone goal, a strike in the 28th minute that got the Vulcans on the board first.