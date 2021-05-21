UH-Hilo softball eliminated in NCAA West Regional

The Hawaii-Hilo softball team was eliminated from the NCAA West Regional on Friday with a pair of losses.

The Vulcans fell 9-0 to Biola before falling to Concordia Irvine 12-3 via mercy rule in six innings.

UHH went 2-0 on Thursday but were knocked out of the double elimination tournament on Friday.

Hawaii-Hilo closes its 2021 campaign at 19-13. Concordia Irvine and Biola will meet in the West Regional championship on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Division II World Series.