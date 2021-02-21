UH-Hilo men’s hoops takes control of PacWest Hawaii pod after Chaminade sweep

After a pair of weekend wins over Chaminade at the UHH Gymnasium in Hilo, the Hawaii-Hilo men’s basketball team improved to 7-1 in PacWest play to stretch its lead over the rest of the conference’s Hawaii pod.

On Saturday, the Vulcans edged the Silverswords 72-67 behind a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds from Sasa Vuksanovic. UHH was also buoyed by a game-high 19 points from Darren Williams and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ near double-double of 15 points and eight boards.

The Vulcans edged the Silverswords again on Sunday with a nearly identical final score of 71-67. Vuksanovic scored a game-high 18 points while Tait-Jones had 17 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for a double-double. Jordan Graves and Steven Hubbell also each reached double digits for UH-Hilo, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hawaii-Hilo tops the PacWest Conference Hawaii pod standings at 7-1, while Chaminade is in second at 3-5. Hawaii Pacific, which was on bye this week, is in third at 2-6.

Hawaii-Hilo also swept the women’s matchup with a 73-58 win on Saturday and a 53-46 win on Sunday.

Basketball action in the Hawaii pod resumes this week with a pair of matchups between Hawaii-Hilo and Hawaii Pacific. All four games will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Hilo, with the men’s games following the women’s games.

Soccer in the PacWest Hawaii pod got underway over the weekend as well with a pair of matches between Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific’s soccer teams. Chaminde won the women’s matchup 2-1 on Saturday at Saint Louis Field, while Hawaii Pacific won the men’s matchup 1-0 in double overtime. All four teams will play again on Saturday at the same location.