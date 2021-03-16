UH Hilo launches virtual fundraiser for Vulcans athletics

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has partnered with the UH Foundation to launch a fundraising campaign to benefit all 12 sports programs at the Hawaiʻi Island campus. The 2021 Vulcan Challenge runs from March 17 through June 30, with the goal of raising $200,000 that will ensure UH Hilo athletics is able to meet program needs for the 2021–22 academic year.

“We have an exciting opportunity to help our student athletes and sports programs not only survive these tumultuous times, but come through even stronger,” UH Hilo Athletic Director Patrick Guillen said. “Our Vulcans put their own losses aside this past year, and came together as a team to support our community where they could. We have seen their strength and resilience in action and want to ensure the economic fallout of the pandemic does not derail their dreams.”

Donors can decide which program they want to support. “With campaigns like this, every gift makes a positive difference and tells our athletes that we are proud of them and want to see them succeed on the field and in their futures,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin. “This campaign is ambitious, especially given the current economic climate, but with the help of our community we know we can be successful. Mahalo for your support and Imua Vulcans!”

For more information on how to donate go to the UH Foundation website.