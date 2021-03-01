UH Hilo freshman Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones named PacWest Hawai’i Pod Player of the Week

University of Hawaii Hilo freshman Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored a career-high 26 points during a 64-53 home finale win over Hawaii Pacific last Thursday, helping to launch him towards the Hawaii Pod Pacific West Conference Player of the Week Award.

Tait-Jones did most of his damage on the Sharks in the second half and totaled 26 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists in the win that helped move UHH to 9-1 on the season. The Wellington, New Zealand native nailed 9-of-14 shots from the field, was 2-of-3 from three-point range and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. On Wednesday, he had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, giving him a two-game total of 32 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

On the season, Tait-Jones is averaging a team-best 17 points a game, is second on the squad in rebounds with 8.7 a contest, and paces the Vulcans in blocked shots with 11.

The Vulcans will continue their quest for an NCAA west region playoff berth this week with Friday and Saturday games at Chaminade.