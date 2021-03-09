UH-Hilo baseball set to begin season against Rainbow Warriors this weekend

When the UH-Hilo baseball team takes the field on Friday for their season opener against UH-Manoa at Les Murkami, it will be over a year since the Vulcans played a game. 371 days to be exact.

Hilo has been adjusting to the constant changes, just like every sports program in the country. This week they were dealt another obstacle.

“We’re going to be really excited because it’s been raining in Hilo and I don’t think we’re going to be able to practice at all. It’s going to rain all the way until the following Wednesday,” Coach Kallen Miyataki told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “I think it’s the nature of the last year and half with Covid-19. We just do the best that we can. You learn about life lessons and all the obstacles ahead of you. You just do the best you can and prepare the best you can based on the situation. It’s a great life lesson.

The seventh year head coach doesn’t think their field will clear in time for any sort of on-field prep before facing a powerful and confidence Rainbow Warriors baseball team. The ‘Bows just wrapped up a 4-gm sweep of HPU, scoring double-digits in every game.

On Friday when @HiloVulcans⚾️ opens their season vs the Rainbow Warriors, it will have been over a year since their last game. 371 days to be exact. Coach Kallen Miyataki won't let mother nature spoil the "treat" of playing #GoBows⚾️

📝👉🏼 https://t.co/UiaHVHIgwm pic.twitter.com/1Mr1AcABnw — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) March 10, 2021

Coach Miyataki knows what type of opportunity is in front of his group. In 2020, his Vulcans gave the D-1 club all they could handle. They held the lead in the 7th inning or later in both games before ultimately losing.

“It’s going to be intense at the beginning part. Hopefully, we can settle down a bit. It’s always a dream to play. Mahalo to Coach Trapasso for allowing this to happen and mahalo to Pat Guillen from our administration side. It’s a great feeling to get there. The veterans who’ve been there. The high school kids who played in Les Murakami stadium. It’s a little different but anytime you play against Manoa it’s a treat and an honor.”

Hilo is returning most of the group that was that was 4-2 in conference before the season was cancelled. The only key loss is 3rd baseman, Lucas Sakay, who is still in Brazil and will not be able to join the team due the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“Last year, we really thought we were going to do good in our conference after beating Azusa Pacific. We felt we were going to end up top 2 or 3 in the conference, but things didn’t work out that way. All we can say is let’s take it game but game and go from there. Playing Manoa is really an honor and a treat for us. We’ll do the best we can and just have fun out there.”

The 4-game series between the University of Hawai’i programs begin on Friday at 6:35 pm. They’ll play a double-head on Saturday (1:05 pm & 4 pm), then finish on Sunday at 1:05 pm. All four games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.