Off to a 14-3 start to the season, the University of Hawaii Hilo baseball team came in at 16th in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Poll released on Wednesday.

The Vulcans (14-3, 7-2 Pacific West Conference), climbed seven spots this week after beating Biola 7-1 in their lone game of last week.

Despite not even reaching the halfway point of the schedule, it’s been a historic season for UH Hilo as the program reached the Top 25 for the first time after starting the year with wins over then 15th-ranked Augustana and Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Northwest Nazarene. Since then, The Vulcans have added to their resume by taking a four game series against No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene, three games to one.

Waiakea graduate, Hilo’s own Casey Yamauchi leads the team in hitting with a .492 average to go with 22 runs scored.

San Pedro, California’s Aaron Davies has a 1.71 ERA through 21.0 innings with 17 strikeouts.

The Vulcans will be back in action this weekend at home to continue Pacific West Conference play against Azusa Pacific.