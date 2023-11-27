After guiding the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to an Acrisure Invitational title, standout guard Noel Coleman has been named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.

In weekend wins over UT Rio Grande Valley and San Diego, Coleman averaged 21.5 points per game, including 26 points over the Toreros in the championship game.

Coleman currently leads the Rainbow Warriors with 16.5 points per game. He is currently 109 points away from reaching 1,000 points in a UH uniform.

At 5-0, Hawaii is currently off to its best start since the 2010-2011 season.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a neutral site contest against Utah on Thursday at 4 p.m. HST. The game will take place at the Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz.