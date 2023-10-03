University of Hawaii women’s golf sophomore Emiko Sverduk delivered a record-breaking performance Tuesday, setting a new program single round record by firing a 7-under 65 during the final round of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club.

The Long Beach, California native surpassed the previous record by a single stroke, which was established by Hana Mirnik in 2021.

Sverduk’s exceptional round featured seven birdies and no bogeys, kickstarting her game with birdies on four of the opening six holes. Despite her personal achievement, the Washington State transfer concluded the invitational in a tie for 31st place with a total of 6-over 222.

In team standings, the Rainbow Wahine secured a tie for the 10th spot with an overall score of 889 after carding even par 288. Grand Canyon University clinched the team championship with an 866 .

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine is the hosting of their own Rainbow Wahine Invitational, set for Oct. 23-25. This three-day, 54-hole tournament is scheduled to take place at the Kapolei Golf Club on the island of O’ahu, concluding their fall season.