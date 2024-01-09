Following Chris Kirk’s victory at The Sentry in Kapalua, Maui, the PGA Tour’s season-opening Aloha Swing moves forward with its first full-field event of 2024, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The event is set to take place at the iconic Waialae Country Club in Kahala, with 144 players ready for Thursday’s opening round.

The week, which began with rainy weather, has since cleared up, creating ideal conditions for the tournament.

Among the competitors are several Hawaii high school graduates, including University of Hawaii golfer Blaze Akana.

Akana, a Kamehameha alum, is making his second consecutive appearance at the 26th running of the event under its current branding. He aims to improve on his 3-over-par performance from last January.

Akana expressed his enthusiasm ahead of a practice round on Tuesday, “I’m really excited. I’ve been preparing these past couple of months since I qualified and my game is as good as it can be. I’m just excited to perform in front of the home crowd,” said Akana. “It’s pretty surreal. You work your whole life for this is where you want to be.”

Joining Akana as another Hawaii golfer in the field is PGA Tour rookie Chan Kim from Kaimuki, who is making his card-carrying debut.

The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday, with KHON2 Sports providing continuing coverage both on-air and online.