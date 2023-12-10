The University of Hawaii football team has gained a commitment from heralded junior college running back Christian Vaughn of Butte College in California.

Vaughn will be able to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 20, the first day of the early signing period.

In 2023, Vaughn rushed for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns on 209 carries over 11 games. He also hauled in 12 passes for 145 yards.

As far as eligibility is concerned, Vaughn will be a junior in 2024 with two years to play two seasons after redshirting in 2021.

Butte is the alma mater of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. It has also produced a pair of former University of Hawaii standouts in running back Alex Green and kicker/punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

“I love how everybody like Hawaii is a family, and that’s something that I definitely want,” Vaughn told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I see the team going very far with that mentality.”

Vaughn’s football journey will reach its next chapter in Manoa, a destination that seemed unlikely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just four years ago, I was just working at Target because of COVID. Everything was shut down and I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. And going the JUCO route and everything, it’s very, very hard. It’s very hard. You have to really grind. Everybody wants the same thing and to go through all that with COVID and not knowing where I was going to go and now getting the opportunity to play at the University of Hawaii, it makes me very excited. It feels that much better.”

Vaughn joins offensive lineman Jay Tauala-Harris of Lakewood High School in California, receiver Jarvis Heimuli of Trinity High School in Euless, Tx., and Canyon Springs High School (Las Vegas) athlete Armando Lewis Jr. as commitments to pledge to UH over the weekend.