UH Freshman Hellvig aims to remain ‘aggressive’ as Lady ‘Bows hit the road for the first time this season

It’s a big weekend for the 13th-ranked University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, as the 9-0 Lady ‘Bows will hit the road for the first time this season facing number-17 Missouri and 5th-ranked Baylor in Waco Texas as part of the Baylor Classic.

Still dealing with the ankle injury to Jolie Rasmussen, the Rainbows have had a youngster more than fill the void as Sweden’s Hannah Hellvig played her way to tournament MVP honors in last week’s 3-0 run which included a win over arch-rival UCLA, having posted 37-kills, 38-digs, and 13-blocks.

“I think all of the outside hitters feel that way since Jolie has been gone in the latest games, but I think that we have to do that even when she’s on court. It’s kind of been like an awakening for me to actually realize how aggressive I can be, and I’m going to keep going like that,” said Hellvig.

It’s safe to say that Hellvig’s first nine matches as a Rainbow Wahine, and the experience of playing at the Stan Sherrif Center has been an overwhelming success.

“It’s been so cool, and unexpected, but I’m super happy and I’m having so much fun on the court and in practice. When I talk about it with my parents I just have a hard time describing it because it’s like, so different from what I’m used to in Sweden, and I couldn’t describe in words how it feels like to play here,” added Hellvig.

“I think my friends and my family, they’re happy that I’m happy.”

The Rainbows rose five spots to No. 13 in the most recent AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Hawai’i is one of just 10 undefeated programs left in the NCAA D1-which also including both of their opponents this week, No. 17 Missouri (8-0) and No. 5 Baylor (7-0).

This is the first time UH will be traveling during the non-conference schedule since 2013 when UH played in the Shocker Volleyball Classic hosted by Wichita State.