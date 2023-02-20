University of Hawaii tight end Landon Sims didn’t originally request the same jersey number as his father, former UH running back Travis Sims, but in wearing No. 30, he hopes he’s serving the name well.

In 1992, Travis Sims ran for 1,498 yards, averaging 124.8 yards per game in what was Hawaii’s first conference championship season, which culminated with a win in the Holiday Bowl. UH’s 27-17 win over Illinois was also the program’s first-ever bowl win.

Landon Sims originally requested No. 32 when he entered the program in 2021, but that number was retired in honor of the late Tommy Kaulukukui.

“I came in as No. 32 and asked for that number and I had no idea it was retired at the moment. I didn’t really have a number coming in,” Landon Sims told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I come to my locker one day and it’s just 30, so I didn’t choose it. It’s part of me now. It’s part of my family. I’m giving 100 percent everything I got.

“Every time I touch that ball, carry that ball, I’m going for that end zone. That’s definitely something my dad instilled in me from very early on. It was you put in the work, you’d be the best, or else someone else is going to do it for you.”

Despite Hawaii returning to the run and shoot offense, which hasn’t included tight ends in the past, head coach Timmy Chang is putting his own spin on the offense and plans to include them. That includes Sims, who was one of the first players to catch a touchdown during live reps on the first day of spring ball.

“I think the two things you can control are your attitude, your effort, and make sure to maximize those every day,” Sims said. “Because if I don’t, I feel like I’m cheating myself.”

“I think I’ve got the best of both worlds as a tight end. You’ll see me run down the field. … It’s just a great spot to be in and I feel very comfortable with that.”