University of Hawaii football defensive back Kona Moore was taken by ambulance from practice on Thursday morning following a collision with a teammate.

The redshirt freshman from Saint Louis School was injured when he collided with a teammate crossing the middle of the field in a red zone drill during the Rainbow Warriors Spring Training Camp practice at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex.

The injury is said to be to the head or neck area.

Moore, remained down and an ambulance was called. He was taken to a Honolulu emergency room.

A University of Hawaii spokesperson had no further information to share at this time.