UH football training camp starts Friday

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team begins its 2019 fall camp with the first of 20 practices beginning Friday, July 26, in preparation for the season opener at home against Arizona, Saturday, Aug. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

UH will practice six days per week, beginning Friday at 8:00 a.m., on Cooke Practice Field (grass field above the soccer field). All practices during fall camp will be held at either Cooke Field or Clarence T.C. Ching Field. Practices held from July 26-Aug. 3 are open to the general public. Visitors are not permitted to take pictures or video during practice, including on mobile devices.



Head coach Nick Rolovich begins his fourth year at the helm of the Rainbow Warriors, who were picked to finish fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West announced at this week’s Media Days. Rolovich along with junior quarterback Cole McDonald and senior defensive lineman Kaimana Padello represented the Warriors at the annual media event, which attracted representatives from all 12 teams along with dozens of media members who cover the league.



UH returns 18 starters – among the most in the nation – from last season’s team that finished 8-6. The Rainbow Warriors have been bowl eligible in two of three seasons under Rolovich. For the fourth consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open in Week Zero, one of just four teams to play during that weekend. UH, which competes against three Pac-12 sqauds to start the year, opens the season at home for the first time since 2015.



Fall Practice Schedule (all practices after Aug. 3 are closed to the public)

Friday, July 26 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 Off

Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.