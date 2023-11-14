Riding a two game winning streak, the University of Hawai’i football team heads to Laramie this weekend for a rivalry match-up against Wyoming on Saturday.

The teams will be playing for the Paniolo Trophy, which the Cowboys (6-4, 3-3 MW) currently own possession. The Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 2-4) are coming off a 27-13 victory over Air Force last week in Honolulu in another rivalry trophy game that gave them ownership of the Kuter Trophy.

Wyoming (6-4, 3-3) dropped its fourth straight road game after a 34-14 setback to UNLV in Las Vegas last Friday. The Cowboys fell behind 21-0 after the first quarter and were out-scored 13-0 in the second half.

QB Brayden Schager needs 93 more passing yards to reach 6,000 in his career and become just the seventh UH quarterback all-time to reach that mark. He is currently tied for eighth all-time with 39 career touchdown passes. Schager also needs 56 passing yards for 3,000 in a season which would mark the 13th time a UH quarterback eclipsed that milestone. He currently ranks 11th in the FBS and leads the Mountain West with 2,944 yards passing on the season and is also tied for 10th in the FBS and is first in the Mountain West with 24 TD passes.

WR Pofele Ashlock leads all freshman receivers in the FBS with 726 receiving yards, 72 catches and nine touchdown receptions. The Euless, Texas native is also third nationally among freshmen with 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 9:00 am HST and will be televised on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view.