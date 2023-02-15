As the confetti is cleared up following the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII this past weekend to mark the end of the NFL season, the pro football season continues.

The XFL will make its return to the field this weekend with a full slate of games, starting with the Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades on Saturday.

The League is made up of eight teams split into two divisions: The XFL North and the XFL South.

XFL North:

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

XFL South:

DC Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Vegas Vipers

The XFL Championship is scheduled for May 13th with games being televised on ABC and the ESPN Networks, including the streaming platform ESPN+.

Across the league, a number of players and coaches with Hawaii ties are on opening day rosters.

Houston Roughnecks:

QB – Cole McDonald (UH)

WR – Cedric Byrd (UH)

RB Coach – John Estes (UH)

San Antonio Brahmas:

RB – Calvin Turner (UH) *Injured Reserve

DC Defenders:

QB – Jordan Ta’amu (Pearl City)

Seattle Sea Dragons

DL – Sama Pa’ama (Kaimuki)

CB – Rojesterman Farris (UH)

OC – June Jones (UH)

QB Coach – Dan Morrison (UH)

OL Coach – Dennis McKnight (UH)

RB Coach – Wes Suan (UH)

Week 1 XFL Schedule:

Saturday, February 18

Vegas Vipers at the Arlington Renegades: 9:00 am HST on ABC

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks: 3:30 pm HST on ESPN, FX and ESPN Deportes

Sunday, February 19

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas: 10:00 am HST on ABC

Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders: 3:00 pm HST on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

To view the complete 2023 XFL schedule, click here.