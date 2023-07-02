The University of Hawaii football team continues its off-season workouts, fueled in part by the community-supported Braddahood and Sistahhood Grindz program. This initiative has local businesses providing free meals to the UH program.

One such supporter is Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH), which donated over 100 bentos to the Rainbow Warriors. “We’ve had a longstanding partnership with the UH Athletics Department,” said Art Gladstone, HPH executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “This is just one more step in that partnership, being able to offer a meal to the football program. We’re really proud to be a part of this.”

In the spirit of aloha, the giving didn’t just go one way. Members of the UH football team visited the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, spending the day with pediatric patients and brightening their day.

“We’re not just football players. We’re here to make an impact on the younger generation,” said Andrew Choi, UH senior defensive lineman. “It’s all about fighting, keeping your head up, staying strong and just pushing through. For these kids, it’s day-by-day, they’re fighting for their lives.”

Rainbow Warrior football training camp is set to open in four weeks, with the season opener scheduled for August 26th at Vanderbilt.