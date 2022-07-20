Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

With a new head coach and 73 percent of its statistical production gone from a season ago, the University of Hawaii football team was predicted to finish last in the West division according of the Mountain West Conference preseason media poll released on Wednesday.

The poll was revealed at the start of the MWC media days, which is held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The predicted order of finish had Fresno State leading the West, followed by San Diego State, San Jose State, Nevada, UNLV and the Rainbow Warriors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii’s last-place position marks as the first time UH was placed at the bottom of the preseason media poll since 2016, back when Nick Rolovich was preparing for his first year as UH head coach. The ‘Bows ended up placing second in the West with a 4-4 conference record and finished 7-7 overall.

Boise State was the pick to win the Mountain division, followed by Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State, Wyoming and New Mexico.

The 2022 season will be the Mountain West’s final featuring divisions. Starting in 2023, the 12-team conference will have the two teams with the highest conference winning percentages meeting in the conference championship game.

Mountain West head coaches will meet with media throughout the day on Wednesday with playerss following on Thursday. KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello is in Las Vegas for continuing coverage.