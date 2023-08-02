More than three decades after providing the iconic image of the University of Hawaii’s upset win over Brigham Young University, former Rainbow Warrior standout Jeff Sydner returned to Manoa on Wednesday morning to visit the training camp of his alma mater.

From 1989 to 1991, Sydner was a fan-favorite slot-back, totaling 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns. His time with the Bows was immortalized when he struck the Heisman pose during UH’s 59-28 win over arch-rival BYU in 1990.

'The aloha spirit man, the understanding that positivity is what moves things' – Hawai'i football legend Jeff Sydner visits training camp and offers wisdom to next generation of Rainbow Warriors https://t.co/N4pSHopnl2 #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/uJM1QqVKwC — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 3, 2023

Following his stint in the islands, Sydner went on to play four seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and Jets. He has since become an Emmy-award-winning sportscaster in Philadelphia and currently works for Nike in Orlando. The proud father of four, left a lasting impression on the next generation of Rainbow Warriors during his visit, emphasizing the irreplaceable charm of the Aloha State.

“The aloha spirit man, the understanding that positivity is what moves things. Negativity is distractions,” Sydner told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “So as I look back on my life now and this is what these gentlemen are going to eventually understand, is that this is a critical, critical part of their life right now. And if they’re wise enough to understand that, then they can start taking advantage of it right now.”

Rainbow Warrior training camp continues Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. at Cooke Field.

UH’s season opener at Vanderbilt is scheduled for August 26th.

