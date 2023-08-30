The University of Hawaii football team will open their home schedule on Friday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex with a non-conference game against Stanford.

During the off-season, the seating capacity of Clarence T.C. Ching Complex increased from 9,000 to 15,000 and Aloha Stadium’s 75-foot scoreboard was relocated to the Diamond Head end of the facility.

Stanford leads the series, 3-0, with all three previous meetings held at Honolulu Stadium.

The teams last met, Dec. 2, 1972 to close out the season with the Cardinal winning, 39-7. UH, which was ranked as high as No. 9 in the UPI Coaches College Division poll that season, finished with an 8-3 record.

The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) dropped their season-opener last week in a thrilling 35-28 contest which UH unveiled their new Run-and-Shoot offense that generated 351 passing yards.

After missing the end of last season with an injury, #HawaiiFB's Isaiah Tufaga posted 8 tackles, 2 sacks at Vanderbilt ▪️ UH faces Stanford in on Friday night in Manoa ▪️ For more #GoBows coverage 👉🏽https://t.co/IP65YDekxh + @c_shimabuku + @Mitch_Riberal 🤙🏽 @IsaiahTufaga pic.twitter.com/h5JPIzE0ph — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 30, 2023

GAME DAY PROMOTIONS PER UH:

It’s Family Reunion Weekend as we welcome back the legendary Satele family to campus to visit with fans and be honored at the “Legends” tent located on the Mauka Sideline during the pregame and on the field in the first quarter.

Friday’s game will be sponsored by Bank of Hawaii as they’ll be located inside of Gate 1B handing out a limited number of clear bags and temporary face Tattoos.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. for “Kickoff at the Les” with live music and a DJ, concessions, a Heineken Beer Garden, Keiki Zone, along with multiple vendors for a carnival-like layout on the field.

Students entering the facility will be directed to Gate 7, as they’ll be scanned in for free with their QR code on the H Rewards app. The first 1,000 students will be given an official white #BRADDAHHOOD lanyard, and schedule card.

ALL FANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO WEAR WHITE ALONG WITH THE TEAM TO CREATE A TRUE HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE!



'It's been a long time coming for me' – #HawaiiFB's Pofele Ashlock made quite the collegiate debut by earning MWC Freshman of the Week honors, brings confidence into Friday's home opener vs. Stanford https://t.co/QwbOgKZTNs 🗒️ @c_shimabuku #GoBows 🤙🏽 @PofeleAshlock pic.twitter.com/u6BKTu13EP — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 30, 2023