CPB Foundation, Island Flooring, and Sky Painting has donated more than #125k to assist in renovating Rainbow Warriors football locker room

As off-season construction of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex continues to increase capacity of the temporary home venue to over 15-thousand, that’s not the only upgrade for the University of Hawaii football team ahead of 2023.

The UH locker rooms are also being renovated as a project that features new flooring, painting, and electrical systems got started on Tuesday morning.

The Rainbow Warriors weren’t just sitting back and enjoying the improvements either, as players and coaches assisted in the prep work to help speed up the process while using the time as a team bonding exercise.

The University of Hawai'i football team gets help from CPB Foundation, SKY Painting and Island Flooring to renovate locker rooms ahead of 2023 season https://t.co/daPcwFeX6q #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/JYA1SWbOLW — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 10, 2023

The ‘Bows are being assisted in leveling up as the CPB Foundation donated $25,000 for the project while Sky Painting and Island Flooring will contribute labor and materials valued at more than $100,000.

“It’s big time. Anytime you can get community support, people donating their money, their time, their effort, their sweat, it means something to us and so never, ever will we take anything like that from granted,” UH head coach Timmy Chang told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.”I remind those guys, as we get closer to season, we’re 17 weeks out of of game scenario, little things like this help, you know, build the culture, build the values for us to kind of start us somewhere and a place as sacred as our locker room and then build it and develop it.”

The project will be completed in just two weeks, more than enough time for recruiting visits and the start of training camp in late July.

The 2023 UH Football season will get started on August 26 at Vanderbilt.