The University of Hawaii football team has landed a primary target for the 2024 recruiting class as Bishop Gorman running back De Von Rice announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors.

The 3-star pass catcher from Las Vegas, Nevada who is considered an athlete with multiple possible positions at the next level chose UH over scholarship offers from Colorado, BYU, Texas A&M, and San Diego State.

As a junior in 2022 playing with fellow UH commit, quarterback Micah Alejado, Rice was credited with 879 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on just 69 carries. He also hauled in 11 receptions and three touchdowns while also playing at defensive back when needed.

At this time there are seven players committed to the Rainbow Warriors recruiting class for 2024.

2024 HAWAI’I COMMITMENTS:

Micah Alejado – QB – Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nazaiah Caravallo – LB – Kamehameha

Alika Cavaco-Amoy – LB – Punahou

Tu’i Muti – OL – Punahou

De Von Rice – RB – Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nevada

Joshua Tavui – OL – Campbell

Noah Wily – DB – Saint Louis