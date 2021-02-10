UH Football & CFL legend Solomon Elimimian ‘humbled’ from support after announcing retirement

he University of Hawai’i’s all-time leading tackler Solomon Elimimian announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday after a 10-year career in the Canadian Football League.

“It’s been an emotional day. I never thought it would be this emotional when I made the decision. I just thought I was going to make the decision, walk away, and then I had an outpouring of support of people, fans, teammates, competitors reach out to me and just express how much my career meant to their lives so it was definitely a humbling day and one that I will remember forever,” Elimimian told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday.

Elimimian spent the majority of his career with the British Columbia Lions where he won a Grey Cup championship in 2011 and was the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2014. The four-time CFL All-Star also received the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in 2014 and ’16 and was the CFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2010 becoming the first player in CFL history to win three different awards in his career.

““It’s a blessing. I’m just thankful to god that I was able to have a long career and really great experiences. It’s really the people that make the experiences terrific and obviously my time in Hawaii was something so special. Being able to play in the Sugar Bowl and really have a good run. It’s crazy because I had a lot of teammates that I played with in my Hawaii days reach out to me, congratulating me on the career that I had and it brought back all the memories,” said Elimimian.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native spent nine seasons with BC and finished his career with Saskatchewan in 2019. Over his career, he tallied 833 tackles, 33 sacks, and eight interceptions in 10 seasons. During his 2014 campaign, in which he became the first defensive player to win the league’s MVP award, he set a new CFL record with 143 tackles, including five sacks, one interception, and three fumble recoveries.

At UH, Elimimian finished as the school’s all-time leading tackler with 434. During his senior season in 2008, he was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year and garnered all-WAC first-team honors for second straight season. The Crenshaw High product began his career by earning Freshman All-America honors in 2005.

“Hawaii is a special place for not just me but my family. I consider myself part of the community. I was always labeled as the black sheep of the family. I was a little bit different. I had maybe more of a rugged path than my siblings and I think Hawaii really changed me. Leaving Crenshaw in inner-city Los Angeles to the shores of Hawaii. I realized how big the world was and I got to step out of what I thought the world was in LA. Some of my friends went the wrong direction and I was in an environment that I could relax. I was in an environment that I was able to discover myself as a young man. Surrounded by so many great teammates man, teammates that became lifelong friends,” said Elimimian. “Hawaii is a special place and obviously it’s been good to my family. My brother (Abraham Elimimian) coaches there at UH and every time they’re playing we just want to support them. It’s the people. It’s just the people man, Hawaii really is just the people. So tremendous to me and my family that I feel like I’m part of the community.”



Elimimian went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft but joined the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. The following season, he signed a free agent contract with BC in 2010. Last February, he was elected President of the CFL Players Association.