UH football building momentum as spring football practice opens for first time in Graham era

A year ago, Todd Graham had barely settled into his new role as the head coach of the University of Hawaii football team when the COVID-19 pandemic started to emerge.

Graham, who was hired by UH in January 2020, did not get to hold a spring training camp as a result of the ongoing pandemic. On top of getting his bearings in a new locale, the team was extremely limited in what it was able to do and did not practice as a team until the fall. Despite all the uncertainty, the Rainbow Warriors still managed to go 5-4 with a New Mexico Bowl win in Graham’s first year at the helm.

On Thursday, the ‘Bows opened spring practice for the first time since 2019, and Graham feels some real momentum around campus.

“It was great. It was tremendous energy,” Graham said in a media Zoom call following practice on Thursday morning. “We’ve had 10 weeks of training. First time since I’ve been here, we’ve had 10 weeks of training and play the brand of football we want to play. I think we took advantage of the opportunities we had to bring some guys on our staff and it’s brought a lot of enthusiasm. No question, I think we’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve been very pleased with our staff, I thought for me in the fall it was different because I spent all my time on the defense. Today, I moved around and spent a lot of my time on the offense but I was very pleased with the staff, very pleased with the players.

“We got a great synergy about what we’re doing and it was great energy at practice. I was very pleased with what we were doing. I was very pleased with everything today. It was great to be on the field practicing again. I think the kids loved it.”

For spring ball, the Rainbow Warriors plan to hold a total of 15 practices spread out for the next five weeks. After that comes summer conditioning, fall camp, and then their 2021 season, which begins at UCLA on Aug. 28.

Because of extended eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the pandemic, the ‘Bows return the bulk of their 2020 squad. With a season under their belts, Graham is giddy about the potential progress the team can make in the weeks ahead with spring ball, a luxury that was not available to the team last year.

“Everything we do goes back to our training. There’s vertical alignment. Our offense matches what we do defensively, it matches what we do in the kicking game,” Graham said. “We have an overall plan to win football games so it’s all based on training and development so when you don’t have spring training and you don’t have those things, and even though I was pleased with what we did and the progress we made last year, it was great. I looked at coach (Kody) Cooke today who’s our strength coach, who’s our assistant head football coach which tells you the priority we put on our training and I said, ‘Man, it’s nice.’ Our guys look lean, our guys look fast because they have 10 weeks under their belt of training.”