UH football announces changes to coaching staff, Bo Graham named new OC/QB coach

Hawaii head coach Todd Graham speaks to his team during an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Bo Graham has been named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Hawaii football team.

The school announced multiple coaching changes on Saturday afternoon, with Bo Graham, the son of head coach Todd Graham, filling the staff’s biggest hole. Bo Graham was UH’s pass game coordinator and running backs coach in 2020.

Bo Graham’s new title comes after GJ Kinne, the team’s OC and QB coach in 2020, left to take the same position at UCF on Feb. 21. He has 12 years of coaching experience before arriving at UH, including stops at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Louisiana.

Todd Graham also previously announced former Auburn receiver and Florida State offensive graduate offensive assistant Marcus Davis will take over as the team’s new wide receivers coach after previous wide receivers coach Brennan Marion departed to take the same position at Pittsburgh.

Other changes to the staff include Chief of Staff Trent Figg will keep his current position while also taking on the on-field coaching role of associate head coach of the defense.

Additionally, 2020 inside co-offensive coordinator and inside wide receivers coach Tony Hull will not be returning to the team for the 2021 season.