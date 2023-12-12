With National Signing Day just a week away, the University of Hawaii football team has made a significant stride in its recruiting efforts. The team recently secured commitments from two high-profile, local high school athletes.

The Rainbow Warriors received commitments from Farrington running back Sitani Mikaele and Kamehameha edge rusher Tristan Waiamau-Galindo. Both players were finalists for the Cover2 Awards this past season.

This recruitment success is a major boost for the team, as UH now boasts commitments from six of the top-16 ranked high school recruits in the state of Hawaii according to the 247 Sports composite.

Mikaele, distinguished himself as a powerhouse on the field, rushing for 1,600 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.

“It is a blessing to stay home and represent the Italy, stay at home and so my family can watch me play and I’m very excited to be a part of the Braddahhood and get it rolling with coach Timmy Chang and the rest of the coaching staff,” said Mikaele. “It’s amazing to work and represent the league across my chest and go to other states and compete against other players and athletes.”

He also acknowledged the work ahead. “There’s a lot of work that has to be put on to put into it before I step on campus. But we’re gonna be ready and it’s just grateful for the opportunity and the family that they bring me. That is just amazing. They can’t wait to get their.”

Waiamau-Galindo also made his mark with an impressive 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

The pass-rushing standout expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team, noting the unity and shared purpose he feels with his fellow recruits. “Knowing that my friends, a lot of them are my friends. We train together just knowing that we can go someplace and fight for a common purpose. The message Coach Chang really, the whole coaching staff for you, which is trying to get across, is, you know, we have we have something special here in these islands. And being able to come together and play together as one team, unified, really, there’s just no other great feeling than that.”

He also highlighted the sense of relief and commitment he felt upon making his decision. “Just being able to know that we got each other’s backs. Homegrown all the way through to the end. Since I really was ready to make that call and call him and say, you know, Coach, I want to coach. I really I want to play for this team. It was such a burden relief because now I can give all my efforts to now getting ready to play for this team and give it all 100%.”

The current Warrior recruiting class already includes more than a dozen players and they can all make their commitments official on National Signing Day next Wednesday.

Class of 2024 UH Verbal Commtiments:

Frank Abreu – TE – Kamehameha-Maui

Micah Alejado – QB – Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV)

Nazaiah “Red” Caravallo – LB – Campbell

Alika Cavaco-Amoy – LB – Punahou

Jay Tauala-Harris – OL – Lakewood HS (Lakewood, CA)

Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli – WR – Trinity HS (Euless, TX)

Armando Lewis Jr. – ATH – Canyon Springs HS (Las Vegas, NV)

Sitani Mikaele – RB – Farrington

Tu’i Muti – OL – Punahou

De Von Rice – RB – Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV)

Joshua Tavui – OL – Campbell HS

Christian Vaughn – RB – Butte College

Tristan Waiamau-Galindo – DL – Kamehameha

Noah Wily – ATH – Saint Louis HS