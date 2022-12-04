The college football Transfer Portal has officially opened.

Since the inception of the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2018, thousands of student-athletes across every sport have entered in hopes of finding a better opportunity for themselves. It is certainly no different in college football, where teams can quickly see their roster depleted, rebuilt, or in many cases both.

After being hit hard by the transfer portal in the 2021 offseason due to dissatisfaction with then-head coach Todd Graham, the University of Hawaii football team does not expect to have as many players leave in 2022. However, due to the nature of the sport, there will be a handful of players leaving every program. Stay with KHON2 as names of University of Hawaii football players entering the transfer portal will be added throughout the duration of the offseason on the list below, as well as the 2023 class standing of players who enter:

Ty Marsh, safety, junior

Dior Scott, receiver, senior

Nate Adams, offensive lineman, redshirt sophomore

Kyler Halvorsen, kicker, junior

Sonny Semeatu, defensive lineman, redshirt freshman

Diego Betancourt, safety, redshirt freshman

Cammon Cooper, quarterback, redshirt senior

Von Killins, cornerback, redshirt junior

James Phillips, receiver/running back, redshirt senior