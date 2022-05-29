On Sunday, the Big West Conference announced its Commissioner’s Cup standings with the 2021-2022 athletic calendar coming to an end.

Long Beach State finished in first, while the University of Hawaii finished in second out of 11 total schools, good for its highest finish in school history.

The Commissioner’s Cup is awarded to the school that had the highest cumulative rate of success among men’s and women’s athletic competition.

Sports involved in the points system are baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s volleyball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, and women’s water polo.

Hawaii left the Western Athletic Conference and joined the Big West Conference on a full-time basis prior to the 2012-2012 season.