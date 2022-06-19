University of Hawaii defensive lineman and Kamehameha alumnus Jonah Kahahawai-Welch took time out of his Father’s Day to visit with kupuna on Sunday.

Kahahawai-Welch went by himself to The Plaza at Moanalua, an assisted living home.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In front of about 30 kupuna, Kahahawai-Welch held a Q&A and patiently and respectfully answered questions that spanned from UH football to his personal life.

Kahahawai-Welch ended the session by telling the kupuna that he would love to see them in person at games this fall, but if not, he hopes The Plaza will televise the contests.

Hawaii’s 2022 season, as well as the Timmy Chang era as head coach, begins on Aug. 27 when the Rainbow Warriors take on Vanderbilt at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex at 4:30 p.m. The game will also be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.